River Valley Road shutdown delayed until Monday morning
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 1:13PM MST
River Valley Road will close on Monday, for a few days later than scheduled.
EDMONTON -- A planned shutdown for a stretch of River Valley Road has been delayed due to the frigid temperatures.
The shared use path under the Groat Bridge will close along with a part of River Valley Road on Monday morning at 10 a.m.
The closure was scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The roadwork will continue until Feb. 15.