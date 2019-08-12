It was a busy Saturday along the North Saskatchewan River valley with nearly 6,000 people coming out for the third annual RiverFest.

The event was held in both Edmonton and Devon, with 5,500 people showing up in Edmonton alone.

Nearly 2,600 paddlers rafted down the river in everything from massive floats, canoes and kayaks.

Visitors started at Laurier Park before being bussed to the Terwilligar Park raft launch area. After putting on life jackets, visitors enjoyed a leisurely float down the river back to Laurier Park where there were several family-friendly activities and food trucks.

The events first year saw nearly 1,500 people on the water, with that number ballooning to nearly 2,400 the following year.

The float down the river took approximately two hours.