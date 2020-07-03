EDMONTON -- High river levels are causing flooding across northern Alberta and prompting at least one flood warning on Friday.

Alberta Environment and Parks have issued flood watches and warnings after 60 to 100 millimetres of rain fell in areas from Rocky Mountain House through Edson to Grande Prairie.

In the Peace River Basin, a flood warning has been issued for the Smoky River at Watino, where forecasters say water levels may rise six metres – possibly higher than seen in 1990 and 1972.

Residents have been told to prepare for a possible evacuation.

The Smoky River is expected to peak late Friday into the morning of July 4.

Flood watches have been issued for:

Pembina River downstream from Entwistle, where water levels could rise another two metres by Friday night;

Simonette River – a tributary to the Smoky River – could rise 2.5 metres;

Athabasca River at Whitecourt, which is expected to impact the Sagitawan trailer park;

McLeod River from Rosevear to Whitecourt. According to Alberta Environment, water levels there already rose between one and 1.5 metres, and could rise by that much again.

As well, high streamflow advisories are in effect for the Peace River from Dunvegan Bridge to Fort Vermilion, the North Saskatchewan River from Rocky Mountain House to Edmonton, and tributaries of these rivers and others.

In the Greenview Municipal District, Highway 66 was washed out and closed to traffic.

In Edmonton, water levels are expected to peak between Friday and Saturday with a total rise of one to 2.5 metres.

EPCOR told CTV News Edmonton it was dealing with some localized flooding at stormwater facilities and dry ponds storing water – but that this was expected after the city counted 40 millimetres of rain since Monday.

"These facilities are performing as expected, and it is normal that the water levels have risen. Levels will come down as the system drains; however, additional rainfall forecast is likely to keep these facilities near high water levels for the next week," a spokesperson said, adding Edmontonians should avoid the facilities or call 780-412-4500 if they have concerns.