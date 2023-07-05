Road closed after serious crash in east Edmonton

Police officers closed the area around 106 Avenue and 79 Street in Edmonton Wednesday afternoon because of a serious crash.

A traffic advisory was issued by Edmonton Police Service just after 5 p.m.

Police initially provided no information about any injuries or deaths but asked drivers to take other routes.

At the scene, there appeared to be a body on the road, covered by a blanket. Officers later erected a large black screen over that area.

Nearby, a motorcycle could be seen laying on its side on a grass median and a helmet and a shoe were on the road.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.