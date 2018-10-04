

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





The southbound lanes of 97 Street were closed temporarily after a serious collision in an intersection Thursday afternoon.

Police are investigating the crash that sent one male cyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

Few details have been released, but officials said, the cyclist was treated on the scene and was later transported to hospital after a collision between two vehicles at the intersection between 97 Street and 176 Avenue.

Officials said that the southbound lanes of 97 Street would be closed for several hours and advised drivers to find other routes.