    • Road closures coming for LRT construction on 156 Street, Meadowlark Road

    Construction on Edmonton's Valley Line West LRT on Aug. 19, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    LRT construction will see two of the access roads into the Meadowlark Park neighbouthood from 156 Street and Meadowlark Road closed for over a month.

    Drivers will not be able to use 93A Avenue to access 156 Street from the west as crews resume work starting this week.

    According to Marigold Infrastructure Partners, the firm building the Valley Line West LRT, work is expected to begin on Wednesday and last until Oct. 31.

    Work is scheduled to happen between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, the intersection will be closed until work is finished.

    Drivers are being encouraged to use 92 Avenue or 95 Avenue to get in and out of the neighbourhood.

    Further south, access to and from Meadowlark Road from 88A Avenue will also be closed, starting on or around Friday.

    88B Avenue will reopen before this work begins, 89 Avenue will remain closed. This work is also expected to finish Oct. 31.

    Pedestrians will still be able to use the east side of 156 Street and Meadowlark Road, some crosswalks will be closed and detours will be in place, according to Marigold.

