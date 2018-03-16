Downtown roads will be closed this weekend as crews remove the Crashed Ice track.

Grierson Hill will be fully closed during these dates and times:

March 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

March 17, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

March 18, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Several blocks on 101 Avenue between 96 Street and Jasper Avenue will be shut down until March 19 noon.

The city says there will be restrictions and detours at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park and trail access, asking users to obey signs during the tear down.