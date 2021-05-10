Advertisement
Road reopens after crash in northwest Edmonton
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 1:15PM MDT Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 6:32PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision Monday afternoon at 127 Street and 167 Avenue.
According to police, the male driver was thrown from the vehicle in the incident. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics.
Several lanes of the intersection were closed for hours.
Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
