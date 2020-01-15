EDMONTON -- Traffic was shut down on 97 Street southbound after a police vehicle sustained damaged in a serious collision early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the intersection of 97 Street and 127 Avenue at around 4 a.m.

A police spokesperson said the police cruiser was on the way to a call when the light turned red at the intersection of 97 Street and 127 Avenue. The officer, who was travelling northbound on 97 Street, attempted to stop but couldn’t and hit a Mercedes travelling eastbound on 127 Avenue.

The cruiser sustained visible damage to the front passenger side, while the other vehicle appeared to be smashed on the rear passenger side.

The driver of the police cruiser suffered minor injuries, and a second officer was not injured. The driver of the Mercedes did not report any injuries.

97 Street was closed southbound between 127 Avenue and 128 Avenue, and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane. Westbound traffic on 127 Avenue was also being rerouted.

Road conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.