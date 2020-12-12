EDMONTON -- Edmonton police, including tactical officers, are on scene at a south Edmonton home Saturday morning.

Just before 4.30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance near 68 Avenue and 106 Street.

According to police, the man inside was uncooperative with officers when they attempted to speak to him.

Tactical officers have closed of the area around 106 Street between 67 Avenue and 69 Avenue.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.