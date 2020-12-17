EDMONTON -- Two roadside workers are in hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 16 near Vermillion, Alta., Wednesday morning.

The Emcon Services employees were in the eastbound lane when they were struck at approximately 10 a.m., RCMP said.

A 58-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton and a 50-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Vermillion before he went to Edmonton for more care, police added.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is aware of the crash, RCMP said.