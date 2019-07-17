Rob Zombie has cancelled his appearance at the Chaos Alberta festival in Edmonton.

Zombie was to headline the two day festival in Kinsmen Park on July 26 and 27 along with heavy metal stars Slayer, Gwar, and Marilyn Manson.

The Cult has been announced as a replacement act.

Hundreds of people took to Facebook and Twitter to post requests for refunds.

What an absolute joke. Wouldn't of bought a 2 day pass. Nobody cares about the cult — Scott The Carpathian (@scottfufkin) July 16, 2019

How can I get a refund? Zombie was the only reason I got a 2 day ticket! — Marcus Gluecks (@evilernie667) July 16, 2019

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the festival for comments.