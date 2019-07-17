Rob Zombie cancels Edmonton festival appearance
Chaos AB
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:14AM MDT
Rob Zombie has cancelled his appearance at the Chaos Alberta festival in Edmonton.
Zombie was to headline the two day festival in Kinsmen Park on July 26 and 27 along with heavy metal stars Slayer, Gwar, and Marilyn Manson.
The Cult has been announced as a replacement act.
Hundreds of people took to Facebook and Twitter to post requests for refunds.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the festival for comments.