A man suspected of robbing a Sherwood Park bank has been arrested minutes after committing the crime, according to police.

The bank robbery happened at the Scotiabank on Fir Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man claimed to have a firearm but did not show it.

He stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot.

Police said witnesses were instrumental in helping officers find the suspect, who was quickly located one block away.

The suspect was arrested without incident and officers recovered the stolen cash. No one was injured in the robbery.

The investigation continues and no charges have been laid.

The same Scotiabank was robbed back on December 21, 2017, when a man entered the bank and demanded money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741