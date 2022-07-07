Robbery at south Edmonton pharmacy in March leads to charges

Two women have been charged in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy earlier this year.

On March 18, two women entered a pharmacy on 68 Street and Ellerslie Road.

According to police, they pepper-sprayed the employees, and stole narcotics before fleeing the scene.

Two employees were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Madelyn Antony, 18, was arrested on April 7 in connection with the case.

Nyaruch Deng, 19, was arrested on June 21.

Both women have been charged with two counts of robbery and disguise with intent.