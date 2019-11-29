EDMONTON -- Edmonton's 'Robin Hood of McNuggets' has caught the attention of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

Hanks appeared in a video on Twitter reading 'Nice Tweets.' He included Cody Bondarchuk's confession Tweet about adding an extra Chicken McNugget to almost every 10-piece order he made.

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for some Nice Tweets, read by @tomhanks himself! pic.twitter.com/hwrLU5Vqu8 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) November 27, 2019

"That is a man who is not only being nice, but he's feeding the world a little bit better," Hanks said. "Bravo! That's a nice thing to do."

Bondarchuk reacted to the video, calling it "the greatest moment of my life."

This is truly the greatest moment of my life — Cody Bondarchuk �� (@codybondarchuk) November 28, 2019

Hanks stars as Mr. Rogers in the new movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.