'Robin Hood of McNuggets' gets a shout-out from Tom Hanks
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from "A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood," in theaters on Nov. 22. (Lacey Terrell/Sony-Tristar Pictures via AP)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton's 'Robin Hood of McNuggets' has caught the attention of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.
Hanks appeared in a video on Twitter reading 'Nice Tweets.' He included Cody Bondarchuk's confession Tweet about adding an extra Chicken McNugget to almost every 10-piece order he made.
"That is a man who is not only being nice, but he's feeding the world a little bit better," Hanks said. "Bravo! That's a nice thing to do."
Bondarchuk reacted to the video, calling it "the greatest moment of my life."
Hanks stars as Mr. Rogers in the new movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.