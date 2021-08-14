EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s annual Rock Fest stormed the outdoor stage Saturday.

Professional and up-and-coming artists graced the stage in front of a socially distanced audience at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack infield.

Melanie Kidder, president of the Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton, said this year’s event marked the 10th anniversary.

“We’re super happy to be here,” she said.

The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only is the celebration of live rock music an event for attendees to hear from their favourite bands, money raised supports the Centre for Arts and Music program.

The program helps children and at-risk youth in the community to have an opportunity to learn to play an instrument, write songs, perform, and participate in the arts.

“Being put into a rock band takes a lot of collaboration,” Kidder said. “They create a lot of confidence.”

The Rock Fest represents a “significant” fundraiser for the program, Kidder added. Approximately 100 kids participate at seven to eight sites across the city.

Senior bands from the program got the chance to perform at the festival Saturday afternoon.

“That’s what we always look forward to the most,” Kidder said.

“All of our hard work for fundraising and planning all comes together in that moment.”

Tickets are still available for the festival as well as an online 50/50 draw with proceeds supporting the youth music program open to anyone.