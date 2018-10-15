A rollover early Monday morning forced the closure of an intersection north of downtown.

The pickup truck hit a number of parked vehicles before it rolled near 95 Street and 113 Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, landing on its side.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the roof of the truck and pull the driver out. The driver was rushed to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Traffic was closed in all directions, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The intersection of 95 Street and 113 Avenue is shut down in all directions while police respond to a serious collision. Please avoid the area. #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) October 15, 2018

