EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are responding to a serious collision involving a rolled over semi-tractor trailer on Highway 20 south of Breton.

Breton RCMP said it was on scene at the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 20 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 20 was being diverted through the town of Winfield, but traffic was still getting through on Highway 13, according to RCMP.

The closures are expected to last several hours while a collision analyst heads to the scene.

Icy road conditions have been an issue in the area.

"Highway 770 is slick and motorists are having difficulty navigating the hill at Highway 770 and Township Road 502," RCMP said in a news release.