Advertisement
Rollover near Anthony Henday under investigation
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 9:25PM MDT
A semi-truck and its trailer rolled over near the northwest leg of the Anthony Henday Friday, April 16, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
Share:
EDMONTON -- A semi-truck and trailer rolled over near the northwest leg of the Anthony Henday.
At approximately 7 p.m. emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover at the southbound off ramp of Ray Gibbon Drive.
EMS responded to the crash but no injuries have been reported.
Edmonton police say the investigation is ongoing.
RELATED IMAGES