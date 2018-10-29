Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Roofing employee dies in Edmonton church, OHS investigating
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 10:51PM MDT
A male in his late teens is dead after a workplace accident at a west Edmonton church Monday afternoon.
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) told CTV News the death happened at the Fusion Fellowship Church around 2:30 p.m.
The young worker was employed by WCR Roofing.
A stop-work order was issued, and OHS is investigating.