Rooftop beehives at AMA locations will host 1 million bees by next year

The Alberta Motor Association is installing beehives at some of its locations in Edmonton and Calgary, including its Calgary Trail location in the capital city, to help raise awareness about pollinators.

"One out of every three bites of food we eat is directly connected to a pollinator, so their importance to our ecosystem can’t be overstated," AMA said in a Thursday news release.

Ten hives will be installed in 2023 and 10 more will be installed in 2024.

AMA says this will add about one million bees to Alberta's ecosystem.

The hives will be maintained by urban-beekeeping company Alvéole.

"We’re excited to partner with a large member-based organization like AMA where there’s potential for pollinator education to reach so many people," Sean Elizabeth Higgens of Alvéole wrote.

"The AMA hives are a great way to create awareness and connect with nature to learn more about how we can support all pollinators in our cities."

AMA says it has specifically selected a docile breed of bees for the hives, which won't be located near centre entrances.

Each of the bees will be put up for "adoption," with proceeds supporting the AMA Community Foundation.