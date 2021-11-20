Rookie Rourke excels as B.C. Lions crush Edmonton Elks 43-10 in season finale

B.C. Lions' James Butler (24) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Derrick Moncrief (10) as he runs the ball during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck). B.C. Lions' James Butler (24) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Derrick Moncrief (10) as he runs the ball during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck).

Edmonton Top Stories