Room at Cross Cancer Institute transformed into suite for young patients and families

A one-of-a-kind room at the Cross Cancer Institute for young patients and their families is now open.

The Matt Cook Foundation and Alberta Health Services partnered to transform Room 3141 of the Edmonton facility into what's known as The Star Room, a more welcoming environment that includes the addition of a drop-down (Murphy) bed to accommodate family members, a ceiling featuring a galaxy of lights representing stars, a large-screen entertainment centre, comfortable seating and a bathroom with heated floors.

The foundation spent $500,000 to transform the space. It was paid for through fundraising and the support of volunteer architects and designers.

Cook's parents, Lynn and Don, established the foundation in 2010, the same year he died of cancer aged 22, with a mandate to make life more normal for young people with the disease.

Since 2013, the foundation has given care packages to young people fighting cancer at the Cross Cancer Institute.

Cook, who attended Edmonton's St. Francis Xavier High School and was active in school sports, saw his promising hockey career sidelined by bone cancer when he was 18. Doctors amputated his left leg in 2006 because of it.

Cook took on a mentorship role with the Canadian Cancer Society and supported other programs such as the Canadian Coalition of Amputees, the youth version of the Stanford Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, the 2008 Edmonton Relay for Life and the 2009 Face Off Against Cancer tournament.

Cook shifted his focus to sledge hockey and made Canada’s national team in 2008, winning bronze with them at the world championships the next year. He planned to compete at the 2010 Winter Olympics with the team, but his cancer returned.