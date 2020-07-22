EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Corn Maze unveiled its 2020 design on Wednesday, which includes an inspiring message for Albertans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maze spells out "Stronger together" and includes a heart.

Here it is - our 2020 maze! Although this year will look a little different - distancing, timed entry, increased cleaning and a bunch of other covid safety measures - we are excited to opening for another season. Opening day is July 28 and timed entry tickets are now live. pic.twitter.com/hvnQdM3u9s — Edmonton Corn Maze (@corn_maze) July 22, 2020

2020 marks the 20th season for the popular attraction. In recent years, the maze has paid homage to the Edmonton Oilers and the Stollery Children's Hospital.

There will be new COVID-19 safety measures in place when the maze opens on July 28.

Visitors will need to buy an online, timed ticket to get in and will be asked to wash and sanitize their hands regularly at stations around the site.

Extra space has been created within the maze and physical distancing will be encouraged throughout the farm.

"We will limit the number of patrons on the maze property at a time and will do everything we can to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit," the website reads. "We have lots of room to spread out and encourage you to come enjoy time with your loved ones!"

The market will also be open, selling local produce and merchandise.

The Edmonton Corn Maze is located west of the city at 26171 Garden Valley Road in Spruce Grove.