Roope Hintz scores a pair as Dallas Stars edge Edmonton Oilers 4-3
The Dallas Stars needed to dig pretty deep to hang on for victory on Thursday night.
Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist and goalie Scott Wedgewood made 46 saves as the Stars continued their stellar start to the season with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Playing for the second night in a row, the Stars were bombarded with 25 shots in the third period at Rogers Place, but managed to run out the clock.
“We know they’ve got a high-powered offence and they’re going to keep coming,” Wedgewood said. “No matter what kind of lead you have, it’s not really safe in this league, let alone against these guys. Credit to them, they fought back.
"But credit to us, we kept them off the board late when we needed it on a back-to-back. (Doing that) against two hard teams is a big bonus for us.”
Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists and Matt Duchene also scored for the Stars (7-1-1), who have won three in a row.
“The last 10 minutes, we were taking it,” Pavelski said. “We didn’t play a lot in the O-zone and they were pushing and we had a couple of big blocks and tons of big saves from Wedgey and grinded one out.”
Sam Gagner had a pair of third-period goals in his return to Edmonton. Evander Kane also scored for the struggling Oilers (2-6-1), who have lost five of their last six.
“I thought we were still in that game and you want to make a big play and score a goal to try and help us rally,” Gagner said. “We had a lot of chances. We created a lot and had a lot of looks with the goalie pulled but just couldn’t find a way to get the equalizer.”
Dallas opened the scoring eight minutes into the opening period right after Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed a golden opportunity. The Stars went the other way on a two-on-one with Duchene opting to shoot, beating Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner down low for his second of the season.
The Oilers bounced back with three minutes to play in the first frame as Nugent-Hopkins stripped a puck in the Dallas zone and directed it to Kane, who blasted his third goal of the season past the glove of Wedgewood.
The Stars regained the lead three-and-a-half minutes into the second period on another odd-man rush, as Hintz dished it across to Pavelski on a three-on-one break. He put his fourth of the season into the net before Skinner could get across.
Edmonton had a good chance to pull even again on the power play, but Evan Bouchard hit the post on two occasions.
Dallas made it 3-1 on a power play of their own with four minutes remaining in the second period as a pass deflected towards the net and was directed home by Hintz.
The Stars made it look easy as they extended their lead early in the third. Pavelski made a perfect pass to Hintz at the side of the net and he tapped it in for his for his fifth of the campaign.
Edmonton got its second goal of the game midway through the third as Gagner lunged at a loose puck in the blue paint and poked it past an outstretched Wedgewood. It was Gagner's first game back with the Oilers, rejoining the team for a third time after double hip surgery in the off-season.
Gagner struck again with six-and-a-half minutes to play as he took a pass from Kane and nudged it towards the net, sneaking it in for his second of the contest.
The Oilers applied a ton of pressure with their goalie pulled but were unable to complete the comeback.
“We made a really strong push in the third period, but when you spot a really good team that lead it’s tough to come back,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. “Ninety-nine shots attempts, 50 on net, all that kind of stuff.
"That’s nice but when you spot a good team a lead like that usually you don’t end up on the right side of it.”
Gagner was originally drafted by the Oilers with the sixth overall pick in 2007. He became just the 38th player in NHL history to play for the same team on three separate occasions.
The 34-year-old has played 1,015 regular-season games in his NHL career, 543 of those for the Oilers. He had a career highlight with Edmonton in 2012 when he recorded eight points in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.
DEVELOPING Canada's unemployment rate climbs to 5.7 per cent in October
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he steps down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Most Canadians worried about the Israel-Hamas war spreading, increasing hate incidents at home: Nanos survey
A large majority of Canadians say they are worried about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas spreading to other countries in the Middle East and beyond, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
OPINION Should you lower your salary expectations due to inflation?
Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City as top U.S. diplomat arrives in Israel
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
