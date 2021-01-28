EDMONTON -- A small plane made a belly landing at the airport in High Level on Wednesday night.

Officials with the town, 700 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, said no one was hurt when the medevac flight hit the ground and that more information will be released Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) told CTV News Edmonton that the right main landing gear on the Canwest Air Beechcraft B200 plane did not extend and the flight crew had to perform a gear-up landing. They avoided any fuel leakage in the landing and did not cause any fires.

He said there were no injuries.

The TSB is working with the airport manager, the aircraft operator and the RCMP but will not be on site.

The airport has not responded to requests for information about the incident.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.