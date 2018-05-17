Didn’t get an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding? Don’t worry, we didn’t make the list either.

But there are a few ways Edmontonians can join in on the royal wedding celebrations without having to book a plane ticket to England.

Local viewing parties

The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald is inviting people to watch the much-anticipated nuptials from its “little castle” with views of the River Valley, allowing guests to feel like royalty.

Breakfast at the banquet room is served from 4:45 to 7:30 a.m., but if you haven’t made your reservations already, the event is sold out.

There are about a dozen spots left for a high tea viewing party at The Art of Cake.

MS Productions, a group of wedding and event producers, is putting on this event for royal watchers while fundraising money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Edmonton Food Bank.

The event calls for guests to wear their finest attire and formal hats.

Taste of the royal wedding

A couple of local bakeries are making cakes inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. The couple has picked pastry chef Claire Ptak of Violet bakery in London to create a lemon elderflower wedding cake.

Edmonton’s Sugared and Spiced is celebrating the event by creating a vanilla cake with lemon curd and elderflower butter cream.

Owner Jeff Nachitgall said he has been a fan of Ptak for years now and owns her cookbook.

“When we heard she was chosen to make the cake for the royal wedding, we were excited for her and we immediately thought: What would we do? What would we make if we were given this task?”

The royal wedding-inspired cake will be available Friday and Saturday.

Spruce Grove’s Cheesecake Cafe has made its own version of a vanilla elderflower cake.

Bobbi Beeson described the cake as sweet and floral thanks to the flower of the elderberry, and is complemented by the tartness of lemons.

She said creating the cake is their way of joining in on the royal wedding celebrations.

“It doesn’t happen all the time and there’s a lot of hoopla going on about it, so why not participate in it? We’re always looking for some way to have fun with our desserts,” Beeson said.

The shop has received several pre-orders already and she is thinking of adding the cake to the summer menu.

Watch from home

National Correspondent Lisa LaFlamme will be leading CTV’s coverage of Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding in Windsor, along with royal historian Hugo Vickers and Canadian music icon Jann Arden.

Tune in on CTV News Channel and CTV, or watch online at CTVNews.ca and CTV News GO starting at 2 a.m. MST.