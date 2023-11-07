Runaway calf makes it 36 blocks in escape from Edmonton Farmfair setup

A calf is unharmed and back in the custody of its owners after taking an unplanned trot through dozens of central Edmonton blocks on Tuesday.

Police, animal control, fish and wildlife officers and a veterinarian were all called out to help around 11:30 a.m. after the calf escaped from the Expo Centre, where Farmfair International starts Wednesday.

Officers were able to corner the calf in a yard near 113 Avenue and 106 Street, 36 blocks from the Expo Centre.

"Under the supervision of a vet, the calf was roped and tranquilized and has since been safely returned to its owner," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Carolin Maran told CTV News Edmonton.

"No injuries (animal or human) or property damage has been reported at this time."

Jennifer Belbeck was driving in the area when the calf ran right in front of her vehicle.

"At first I thought it was a deer, but then I could see it's obviously a cow," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"You know you're in Alberta when you're chasing a cow through downtown Edmonton."

She called 911, but police were already on the case. She owns a farm and had goat feed in her vehicle, which she offered so the officers could use it as bait.

Unfortunately, she had to leave for work before the capture was made.

"I've seen it in smaller towns where cows get out before. I've seen pigs get out in downtown Moose Jaw, so it does happen," Belbeck said.

The calf also took a run through the field of Spruce Avenue School around 2 p.m., officials confirmed.

"The school did not go on alert, but while emergency personnel were on scene, students were kept inside the building as a safety precaution," said Veronica Jubinville with Edmonton Public Schools.

She said the kids were still able to leave at the regular time and parents will be notified.

A spokesperson for Explore Edmonton, which runs the Expo Centre, confirmed the animal is in town for Farmfair, but didn't explain how it escaped.