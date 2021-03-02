EDMONTON -- After the Edmonton Police Service initially said the truck driver whose runaway wheel unit killed an Edmonton teacher would not face charges, a spokesperson now says the Crown will give EPS direction on the driver and trucking company next week.

Earlier Tuesday, EPS said the driver of a semi-truck involved in the death of a 36-year-old teacher was not responsible for the fatal crash.

Meghan Weis, a Grade 5 and 6 French immersion teacher at Our Lady of the Prairies in Edmonton, was pronounced dead at the scene after the semi lost an axle and wheels, striking her vehicle near Lessard Road and Anthony Henday Drive.

"The issue was found to be a fault with an installation on the truck so no blame on the driver," spokesperson Scott Pattison first told CTV News Edmonton in a written statement.

Later Tuesday, Pattison said police were "expecting direction" from the Crown, "both for the driver and the trucking company, sometime next week."