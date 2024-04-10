EDMONTON
Edmonton

Rundle Park Golf Course opens Wednesday, Victoria and Riverside to open later

Golf
Share

Golf courses owned by the City of Edmonton are beginning to open as temperatures warm up and snow melts.

Rundle Park Golf Course opened for the 2024 season on Wednesday.

Victoria Golf Course's driving range is also open, but the golf course itself, as well as Riverside Golf Course, will open later once the snow is all clear.

Tee times and lessons can be booked online.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Calgary

Lethbridge

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News