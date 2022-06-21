Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP

Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.

Mounties allege that 26-year-old Jermaine Steinhauer attempted to steal gas from Earl Roger Flinn, 55, on his property near Vilna, Alta., on Saturday.

Police said Flinn confronted the man and "discharged a firearm" but no one was injured.

Officers responded to Highway 28 near Spedden, Alta., where both men were detained.

Steinhauer, who is from Saddle Lake, is charged with:

Theft under $5000

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Possession of stolen property under $5000

Flight from police

Driving while prohibited

Flinn is charged with:

Possession of an unauthorized firearm

Discharging a firearm with intent

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Careless use of a firearm

Both men have been released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on July 14.

RCMP did not specify what Steinhauer is accused of stealing or how many shots Flinn is accused of firing.

Vilna is located roughly 140 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.