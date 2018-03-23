EPCOR crews were on scene Friday afternoon, after downed power lines caused a power outage in west Edmonton, and impacted traffic on Whitemud Drive.

EPCOR’s website said a fire caused the outage that impacted 1,726 customers in the Lynnwood, Patricia Heights and Rio Terrace neighbourhoods. Later on, EPCOR said the outage actually impacted 555 customers.

A spokesperson for EPCOR said the fire was believed to be weather related, or a 'pole fire', caused when moisture mixed with debris on a power pole creates a conductive path for electricity.

Emergency crews were seen on Whitemud Drive in the area of 156 Street working on the situation.

#yeg motorists please be aware of a power outage with downed wire that may impact traffic on Whitemud Dr. and about 156 St. Repair crews are on scene. — EPCOR (@EPCOR) March 23, 2018

Police urged drivers to drive safely Friday afternoon, saying the Whitemud was "slow going." EPCOR urged drivers to avoid the area as crews worked.

By Friday evening, EPCOR said Whitemud had completely reopened to traffic, and power was restored to customers just after 7 p.m.