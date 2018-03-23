EPCOR crews were on scene Friday afternoon, after downed power lines caused a power outage in west Edmonton, and impacted traffic on Whitemud Drive.

EPCOR’s website said a fire caused the outage that impacted 1,726 customers in the Lynnwood, Patricia Heights and Rio Terrace neighbourhoods. Later on, EPCOR said the outage actually impacted 555 customers.

A spokesperson for EPCOR said the fire was believed to be weather related, or a 'pole fire', caused when moisture mixed with debris on a power pole creates a conductive path for electricity.

Emergency crews were seen on Whitemud Drive in the area of 156 Street working on the situation.

 

 

Police urged drivers to drive safely Friday afternoon, saying the Whitemud was "slow going." EPCOR urged drivers to avoid the area as crews worked.

By Friday evening, EPCOR said Whitemud had completely reopened to traffic, and power was restored to customers just after 7 p.m.