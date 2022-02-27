Russian liquor products banned from Alberta shelves

After calls from the Ukrainian community, Alberta will not allow the sale of Russian-made and imported liquor products amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on Sunday, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) said it would no longer accept new stock or Russian-made liquor and would not sell any current stock to retailers after receiving direction from the province.

"Alberta stands in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine, and we will support those fighting against tyranny any way we can," said Premier Jason Kenney in a statement.

"Thank you to AGLC and all of Alberta's licensed liquor retailers for taking these steps to stand on the side of freedom and democracy," he added.

Liquor Depot Canada, Ace, and Wine and Beyond confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Friday that they had already taken the step to remove Russian-made products from their stores on Friday.

Alberta stands with #Ukraine.



We have directed the @AGLC to suspend the purchasing and sale of all Russian-made products.https://t.co/t6xiqCmONT — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) February 27, 2022

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) called for the AGLC to take action last week. It says purchasing Russian-made alcoholic beverages benefits Russia's economy.

Other provinces have already pulled Russian alcoholic products from store shelves, including Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, B.C., and Manitoba.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday with coordinated missile strikes followed by a ground assault in the western, northern, and southern regions of the country.