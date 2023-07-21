Russian pavilion calls Edmonton Heritage Festival exclusion a human rights violation

The Russian Heritage Cultural Development Association says being excluded from this year's heritage festival is a human rights violation.

"Banning individuals from participating in a cultural event based on their ancestry or place of origin should be considered a violation of human rights," the Russian Heritage Cultural Development Association (RHCDA) wrote in a letter to the Alberta Human Rights Commission, which it shared with CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

"This decision of EHFA board is deeply disturbing - by excluding individuals based on their ancestry or place of origin, the event organizers are perpetuating stereotypes, reinforcing divisions, and limiting the free expression of cultural identity."

The Edmonton Heritage Festival Association (EHFA) announced two weeks ago that the Russia pavilion would not participate in the August event.

The board said consultations and meetings revealed "it was not possible" for the Russian and Ukraine pavilions to "come up with a solution together."

It also said the decision to ban the Russian booth was made for safety reasons, noting "several threats demanding that the EHFA not allow the Russian pavilion to participate." Police told the festival board it would need extra security if it allowed RHCDA to participate.

The organizers of the Russian pavilion claim both their group and Edmonton's Russian community have been subject to defamation, bullying and threats over the last two months.

"These group(s) actively pursued our expulsion from the Edmonton Heritage Festival and directly associated the Russian culture with war, describing Russian culture as 'chauvinistic,' militaristic' and 'repressive,' and finally sending direct threats to our community with statements that we will 'remember this festival forever' if we persist in our desire to be part of the Heritage Festival," the RHCDA wrote in the letter.

The group also sent the human rights commission copies of requests from the Ukrainian pavilion organizers for the festival board to exclude the Russian pavilion.

The RHCDA drew attention to a claim by Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) president Orysia Boychuk in a May 23 letter that the Russian community supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a June 9 letter informing its members of this request, the UCC-APC says its "concern is not directed towards the Russian culture," nor that it wants Russian-Canadians to be banned from the festival, but that it is concerned "about the Russian pavilion as an organization which has not taken any steps towards resolving this issue."

The UCC-APC claims in the bulletin that, over 16 months of war in Ukraine, it heard "nothing" from the Russian community, unlike support expressed by Belarusian-Canadian and Iranian-Canadian groups.

"The uncomfortable silence of the Russian-Canadian community, which includes the Russian pavilion, leaves us wondering if they are pro-war," the UCC-APC wrote.

It demanded the RHCDA to make its stance on the war "clear" and to support Ukraine, either withdraw from the festival or post signs and participate in a fundraiser for Ukraine.

The RHCDA also drew the human rights commission's attention to comments by the Ukrainian ambassador to Canada, who told CTV News Edmonton, "There shouldn't be any Russian culture promotion here because this is the culture that brought up the generation of people who turned out to be invaders, looters, killers, rapers."

The RHCDA asked the human rights commission for advice on what to do next.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to EHFA and UCC-APC for comment on this story.