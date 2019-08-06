The applications for the Rutherford Scholarship have opened on Tuesday afternoon following a delay that prompted concern from students and parents.

The scholarship was expected to be open for applications by Aug. 1. The government cited a technology upgrade for the delay after rumours circulated on social media that the Rutherford had been cancelled.

On Tuesday afternoon, the province said the application had opened and that eligible students will receive their awards on time.

"The Rutherford Scholarship should never have been affected by the technology upgrade," said Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides in a released statement. "There was miscommunication within the department."

The scholarships recognize the academic achievement of Alberta high school students and can be worth as much as $2,500.