EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RV fire leaves homeless Edmontonian looking for shelter again

    Share

    A homeless Edmonton man feels lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed the RV he was living in Monday morning.

    Peter Hatfield told CTV News Edmonton he had been staying in the rented RV near 107 Avenue and 111 Street for nearly a year.

    "I was lighting up the stove and it blew up," he said of how Monday's fire started.

    He believes two propane tanks exploded.

    "Lucky for this girl here, she stopped and helped me," Hatfield said of a Good Samaritan who called 911.

    "I ran out to the road and I asked her to call the fire truck. Almost all the cars were just going by."

    Hatfield said his new situation is "hard for me."

    Earlier in the year, he saw a friend die in a tent fire.

    Hatfield guessed he'd end up in a camp again.

    "Hopefully I'll make it."

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for more information. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News