EDMONTON -- Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has signed a long-term deal that will keep him in Edmonton for the foreseeable future.

The Oilers announced an eight-year, $41 million contract extension, including a no-movement clause. The contract carries a $5.125 million annual average value.

"The biggest reason I want to stay is I want to win in Edmonton," he said.

Nugent-Hopkins recorded 35 points in 52 games last season.

The Burnaby, B.C., native was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2011 and has spent his entire career with the team, appearing in 656 games.

"For Nuge, term was important. He loves being an Oiler, he loves playing & living in Edmonton & he loves the fanbase," said team general manager Ken Holland.

"He wants to play his entire career as an Edmonton Oiler."

Nugent-Hopkins is the team's 10th highest all-time scorer.