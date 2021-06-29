EDMONTON -- Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins appears poised to sign a long-term deal that will keep him in Edmonton for the foreseeable future.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the Oilers are set to announce an eight-year, $41 million contract extension, including a no-movement clause.

Nugent-Hopkins recorded 35 points in 52 games last season.

The Burnaby, B.C., native was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2011 and has spent his entire career with the team.