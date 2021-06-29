Advertisement
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to stay in Edmonton, expected to sign 8-year, $41M contract: TSN
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 8:55AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 8:59AM MDT
Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) tries to check Edmonton Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
EDMONTON -- Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins appears poised to sign a long-term deal that will keep him in Edmonton for the foreseeable future.
TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the Oilers are set to announce an eight-year, $41 million contract extension, including a no-movement clause.
Nugent-Hopkins recorded 35 points in 52 games last season.
The Burnaby, B.C., native was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2011 and has spent his entire career with the team.