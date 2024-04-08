Saddle Lake woman kidnapped during break-in: RCMP
A 49-year-old woman was kidnapped from a home on Saddle Lake, a First Nations community northwest of Edmonton, Sunday evening, police say.
Sometime before 10 p.m., Saddle Lake resident Conrad Cardinal is believed to have broken into the home and assaulted a couple before forcibly abducting one of the victims, 49-year-old Corinne Steinhauer.
Cardinal reportedly fled the scene with a school bus, which he took from the residence.
It was found abandoned a few hours later.
As of of 2:30 a.m., Steinhauer was still considered missing. According to police, she has a medium complexion, brown hair and eyes, and stands 5'3" and weighs 143 pounds.
Her alleged kidnapper has black hair and brown eyes and stands 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds. Police believe him to be violent and dangerous.
Both have ties throughout eastern Alberta, Saddle Lake and St. Paul.
Anyone with information about their location was asked to call 911 immediately, St. Paul RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
