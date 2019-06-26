

Galen McDougall, CTV News Edmonton





A new affordable housing option in Edmonton celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday. Parkdale ONE offers 70 suites for families and individuals; rent is based on a mixed-income model.

The building in northeast Edmonton was made possible by a combined investment of $13.95 million from the federal and provincial governments, and land donated by the province.

“A home that is safe and secure; a home where families can build relationships, contribute to their community and enjoy economic prosperity” said Greg Dewling, CEO of Capital Region Housing. “We can provide affordable housing in a sustainable way to help families live in a community without the need to move.”

“Housing is the first step, you have to feel safe, you have to be safe before you can move forward and make other changes and that’s what is has done for me,” said Erin Sigaty, a single mom with a son who has special needs. She has been living at Parkdale ONE for a year and it has enabled her to continue her education.

Capital Region Housing operates Parkdale ONE. It's co-owned by the City of Edmonton and the Government of Alberta, and a part of an ambitious 10-year plan by the federal government to create 100,000 new housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.