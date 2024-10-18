Safe containing cash, tablets, payment machine stolen from Edmonton animal adoption centre

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) North Haven Adoption Centre was robbed during business hours on Wednesday.

In a supplied surveillance video from AARCS, two individuals were seen at the reception area of the adoption clinic at around 6 p.m. One woman was waiting by the reception desk while another woman was examining an area off-camera and behind the desk.

One of the women then grabbed a safe from the reception closet and quickly exited the clinic through the front entrance.

The stolen safe had an estimated $1,200 in cash and cheques, a payment machine, two adoption tablets and a corporate credit, which the thieves used several times before it was cancelled.

No animals were harmed during the robbery.

The non-profit organization believes the theft happened while staff had briefly stepped away from the reception area to help some volunteers who were caring for the animals elsewhere in the clinic.

The footage of the theft was supplied to Edmonton police who are now investigating the incident.

A close-up of two thieves who stole a safe containing cash, tablets, and a payment machine from an animal adoption clinic in north Edmonton on Oct. 16, 2024. (Courtesy: AARCS North Haven)In the footage provided, the woman who walked out of the clinic with the safe had:

dark hair tied into a bun;

a grey hoodie;

distressed denim jeans;

sunglasses on her head; and

a black cross body bag.

The other woman waiting by reception had:

black hair tied in a ponytail;

a black track jacket with a white stripe coming down the sleeves;

denim jeans;

large sunglasses on her head; and

red shoes.

The provided video also shows a light grey SUV in front of the adoption centre.

A light grey SUV was seen at the scene of a robbery at AARCS North Haven animal adoption clinic on Oct. 16, 2024. (Courtesy: AARCS North Haven)Anyone who has any information about the robbery is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.