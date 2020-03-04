EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is giving the public a safe space to make face-to-face transactions after posting an item for sale online.

The “Safe Exchange Zone” will be two parking stalls in the public parking lot of EPS Southwest Division at 1351 Windermere Way.

The area is monitored by surveillance cameras and will have signs indicating its purpose.

The pilot project will last several months and after review could be expanded to other Edmonton police stations.

EPS is holding a media availability to launch the project Thursday morning at 11 a.m.