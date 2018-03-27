Edmonton’s mayor and Alberta’s health minister were on hand Tuesday morning, days before a new safe injection facility opens at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The new facility will offer services similar to the safe injection site that opened at the end of last week – it will open Monday, April 2.

The province said this new site will be the first hospital-based supervised consumption facility in North America.

“Supervised consumption sites provide a secure, supportive place for people who use substances, while also being connected with wraparound services such as counselling and treatment programs,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said in a statement.

“The addition of this new lifesaving service at the Royal Alex not only means greater safety for patients; it also supports a safer hospital environment for staff and visitors.”

The site was inspected earlier in March, and Alberta Health Services received final approval from Health Canada to open the unit after the inspection.

The unit will be open 24 hours a day, and seven days a week – and can accept up to six patients at any time.

Nurses on site will provide lifesaving services, including naloxone, if required. Meanwhile, patients will also have access to their doctor and additional support workers.

Officials said nearly 60 individuals visited the safe injection site at Boyle Street Community Services in its first weekend, some visited six times. Staff also treated one overdose.

“We’ve lost a lot of people that we care about, so it’s nice just to be able to provide this service and just a safe place for people, a non-judgmental environment, as I always mention there’s a lot of stigma with drug use,” Erica Schoen with Boyle Street Community Services said Monday.

The new facilities open as the federal government takes steps to combat the opioid crisis.

In May, patients will be able to get prescription heroin outside a hospital, such as an addiction clinic, and doctors won’t need to apply for an exemption to prescribe and administer methadone.

It’s estimated 4,000 Canadians died in 2017 due to opioids – in Alberta, 562 people in Alberta died after apparent fentanyl poisonings. Officials said 135 of those deaths were in Edmonton.

The federal government has budgeted more than $230 million to improve access to treatment.

The facility in Edmonton will be the fourth to open in Alberta, sites in Calgary and Lethbridge, in addition to the site at Boyle Street, are already open.

A total of six sites have been approved in Alberta.

With files from Jeremy Thompson and Jonathan Glasgow