A group in charge of two safe injection sites in downtown Edmonton says the program is working, but some business owners in the area disagree.

More than 9,000 people have visited the safe injection sites at Boyle Street Community Services and The George Spady Centre. There have been 112 medical emergencies – the majority of which were overdoses.

“These are potentially 100 Edmonton citizens who may not have survived an overdose,” Streetworks director Marliss Taylor said.

Taylor says the prevention of overdoses is not the only benefit of these sites.

“Connecting with the staff is incredibly important and people have been able to now change their substance use, have safer substance and get some help with treatment.”

The Chinese Benevolent Association believes the only reduction in the area has been commercial.

“Business has declined, but how much of that can be attributed to the opening of the supervised injection sites is difficult to ascertain,” Michael Lee, the chair of the association, told CTV News.

Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen argues that safe injection sites are needed, and would like to see more across the city.

Another one is scheduled to open at the Boyle McCauley Health Centre this summer.

