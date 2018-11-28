

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton safe shelter is marking 50 years of helping local women.

WIN House was established in 1968 to help a growing number of homeless women in the city.

On its 50th anniversary, the shelter is running its first awareness campaign called “Because of you, we can.”

“This campaign allows us to thank our supporters around the city who have been supporting us for the last 50 years and allowing us to provide the services we do,” said Mary Anne Nguyen, the shelter’s marketing and communications coordinator.

“Thank-you for continuing to come out to our fundraising events, for donating every single day to keep us operational year-round.”

The campaign features the stories of three real women who escaped domestic violence through help from WIN House.

The survivors’ stories can be read on the WIN House website.

WIN House provides shelter to women and families fleeing domestic violence, as well as secondary supports like long-term housing and youth educational programming.