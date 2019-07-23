Changes are coming to Scona Road to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, but drivers fear they will make their commute out of downtown slower.

The free-flowing right turn from Scona Road onto Saskatchewan Drive will be replaced with a signal system; the sidewalk corners will change to enhance sightlines; the island will be removed; and drivers will not be able to turn south from Saskatchewan Drive onto 99 Street.

A couple that has lived next to the intersection for four years does not think the changes will make it safer.

"It's a total waste of money," George Broad said. "You have to change the behavior of people, and the light isn't going to do it."

"We've never seen any pedestrian accidents, never seen any near-misses," Deborah Broad said. "My question is, 'Where is this big concern coming from?'"

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, a city spokesperson said there have been no pedestrian or cyclist collisions at the intersection since 2014.

"We've had a couple commuters use this route of downtown voice their concerns," Ryan Drummond, a City of Edmonton project manager, said.

Officials also said getting rid of the free-flow lane will add a 30-second commute delay, and there will be green arrows when north to south traffic is stopped.

The changes could happen as early as this fall.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett