Safety concerns around selling knives at Edmonton convenience stores aired at city committee meeting

Nunu is a former convenience store owner who shut down her central Edmonton store this summer out of fear for her safety.

"Around the corner, there were about four murders and all of them were used with knives," Nunu, who asked that her last name not be used for this story because she fears for her safety, told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"This should not happen in our city."

Nunu addressed her concerns to the city's community and public services committee on Monday, arguing the City of Edmonton should provide a stronger bylaw to address the retail sale of knives at convenience stores.

In April, community members and the Edmonton Police Service asked the city’s urban planning committee to take action on what they consider to be an issue of public safety.

According to the report, young people are buying knives at convenience stores – sometimes for self-defence and sometimes to commit crimes.

The city council committee heard four options to address the retail sale of knives, including:

creating a convenience store category that could prohibit the sale of knives;

amending existing retail sales business license categories;

leveraging existing business license review provisions; or

advocating other levels of government for stronger knife regulations.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he prefers the first option.

"I think that if we can figure that out, it will help businesses in some of the most impacted business districts, such as 118 Avenue, Whyte Avenue and 124 Street," Sohi said Monday.

The move would cost taxpayers close to $940,000 over three years.

Edmonton police would be responsible for enforcing operation requirements.

EPS Staff Sgt. Michael Keef said between 2023 and 2024, there were 532 knife-related events downtown, even though the issue is city-wide.

"We want to respond to the community concerns and make sure that we are listening and addressing what they're seeing as well, because they'll see stuff that we may not see," Keef said.

The committee heard there’s no data to show how many stores are selling knives in the city.

"Accessibility does cause an issue, but it doesn't mean that everyone buying a knife is going to use it for a dangerous purpose, so our job is to really take the complaints and investigate and see which ones are using for criminal matters and which ones are to go," Keef said.

The meeting was requistioned, with Coun. Erin Rutherford calling for city council to weigh in.

It will debate the matter at the next city council meeting the first week of October.