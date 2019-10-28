EDMONTON -- RCMP are issuing a public reminder after a northern Alberta home was shot by what police believe was a group of hunters.

Bullet holes were found in a rural house near Spirit River on Oct. 4.

Mounties say they now believe hunters were shooting at wild game in the area and were responsible for the holes.

RCMP reminded the public to:

Be aware of the direction any firearm is being pointed;

Not fire within 200 yards of any occupied building;

Not fire along or across a highway;

Not hunt or shoot a firearm 30 minutes before sunrises and after sunsets; and

Not hunt if impaired.

Information about Alberta's hunting regulations can be found online.

Spirit River is north of Grande Prairie, and more than 500 kilometres north of Edmonton.