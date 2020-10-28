Advertisement
Safeway employee in north Edmonton tests positive for COVID-19
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:05AM MDT
An employee at this Safeway at 12950 137 Ave. in Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo: Google Street View).
EDMONTON -- An employee at a Safeway in north Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19.
The company confirmed the new case at the Safeway at 12950 137 Ave. in Edmonton on Oct. 27.
The person was last at work on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Alberta Health reported 422 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Oct. 27. Edmonton had 1,886 active cases as of Tuesday’s update.