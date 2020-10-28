EDMONTON -- An employee at a Safeway in north Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company confirmed the new case at the Safeway at 12950 137 Ave. in Edmonton on Oct. 27.

The person was last at work on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Alberta Health reported 422 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Oct. 27. Edmonton had 1,886 active cases as of Tuesday’s update.