The Edmonton Humane Society has found a home for three Saint Bernard brothers, after their story was shared internationally.

EHS said the Calgary family chosen to adopt Gunther, Gasket and Goliath was picked from hundreds of applications.

The dogs’ story went viral after EHS put out the call for adopters interested in adding the trio of bonded dogs to their family.

Finding a forever home for the dogs was described as a “giant adoption challenge” after they were transferred to EHS from another welfare agency.

The dogs were underweight when they arrived at EHS, but when the organization put out the call for the dogs, they collectively weigh about 350 lbs. Food for the dogs costs about $300 a month.

All three had to find a home together, as they showed signs of anxiety and searched or attempted to escape when they were separated.

EHS did not identify the family chosen to adopt the dogs, at their request, but said the family saw the dogs in the local news, and they “immediately fell in love with them.”